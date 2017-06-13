Kentucky woman arrested after infant ingests, overdoses on meth

A Kentucky woman faces charges after police say her 8-month-old child overdosed on methamphetamine.



News outlets report that 28-year-old Summer Starks was arrested Friday after the infant was admitted to Norton Children's Hospital after investigators say the child ingested the drug. Kentucky State Police trooper Josh Lawson says the child was treated and released the same day. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has removed the baby and a 10-year-old child from Starks' Carrollton home.



Starks is charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.