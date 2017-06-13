Hundreds of teachers learn how to better educate your child

Lectures and classes are given by teachers and educators from the Local 6 area.

650 teachers showed up for the first day of the College and Career Readiness Summit.

School may be out for the summer, but class is in session for many of our Local 6 teachers. Hundreds of teachers are at the College and Career Readiness Summit at Murray State University to learn about new techniques and technology for the classroom.

Kimberly Anderson, a teacher at Benton Elementary, said she's been attending for years, and she learns something new each time. "That is one thing: As educators, you cannot stay in the same place," she said. "Otherwise, it's going to be a rut."

A big theme at this year's summit is growth. Symsonia Elementary Principal Alison Gregory said you can learn something new every day, especially with technology. She's teaching a class on how to use Google as a communication tool.

"Google...has come out with tools that make it easier for teachers (and) administrators across the district and across the world to collaborate together," she said.

She said she also teaches her students that they are always learning. She said her keyword is "yet."

"I say you don't know this yet, but we can learn," said Gregory. "It's just the mindset that we have never arrived. And that's the kind of life that we want our kids to have, because our society is constantly changing, and we're constantly having to grow."

After teaching for 20 years, Anderson said it's important to keep being inspired. "It gives you encouragement," she said. "Kind of brings you back to get ready for when we start the year."

This year, 650 teachers registered for the first day of the summit and about 1,200 have registered for the second day. The main speakers this year are Debbie Silver, Sharon Faber, and New York Times bestselling author Ron Clark.