Multi-vehicle wreck blocking part of I-57 in southern Illinois

By Staff report

Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41. 

Traffic is backed up northbound and southbound on I-57 starting at the 41 mile marker. 

ISP says drivers are advised to find alternate routes. 

