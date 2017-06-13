Carbondale plans to host series of forums for solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse can been seen throughout our area on August 21, 2017. City leaders in Carbondale, Illinois, want you to be ready.

There will be a series of eclipse forums later this month for anyone interested. One is June 20 from 2-4 p.m. and the other on June 22 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Both will be in Room 116 of the Carbondale Civic Center.

Eclipse preparations, parking, transportation, getting around town, eclipse events, accommodations, and volunteers will be discussed at both meetings so attendance at both is not required. You can catch a live stream by clicking here.

You can learn more about eclipse events in Carbondale by clicking here.