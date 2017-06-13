Carbondale plans to host series of forums for solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse can been seen throughout our area on August 21, 2017. City leaders in Carbondale, Illinois, want you to be ready.More
A total solar eclipse can been seen throughout our area on August 21, 2017. City leaders in Carbondale, Illinois, want you to be ready.More
Spots are now being sold at Tie Breaker Park which will hold 400-500 reservations.More
Spots are now being sold at Tie Breaker Park which will hold 400-500 reservations.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects between 100,000 and 500,000 people to travel to our area for the eclipse, and wants you to be prepared.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects between 100,000 and 500,000 people to travel to our area for the eclipse, and wants you to be prepared.More
(KMTR) A Monmouth, Oregon couple believes their property has the best view for the August solar eclipse. Jon Brewster and his wife have taken some extreme measures to make sure nothing blocks their view.More
(KMTR) A Monmouth, Oregon couple believes their property has the best view for the August solar eclipse. Jon Brewster and his wife have taken some extreme measures to make sure nothing blocks their view.More
The city of Carbondale, Illinois, just launched its new interactive map for the total solar eclipse that will happen in August. The map is a first for the city.More
The city of Carbondale, Illinois, just launched its new interactive map for the total solar eclipse that will happen in August. The map is a first for the city.More