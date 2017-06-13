How does your state stack up when it comes to child well-being?

Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids County data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.

The annual report ranks Kentucky 34th in the nation on overall well-being. It ranks Illinois 19th, Tennessee 35th and Missouri 25th.

Kids Count takes a number of factors in children's lives into consideration for its overall ranking, including family and community, health, education, and economic factors.

For Kentucky, experts with the Kids Count Data Center say there have been ongoing gains in heath, as well as challenges in economic well-being. The categories that contribute to the overall raking are also ranked separately. Kentucky came in 39th in economic well-being. Kids Count says poverty is an ongoing issue for kids in the commonwealth, with more than 1 in 4 children living below the poverty line.

Kentucky ranks 22nd in health, 24th in education, and 38th in family and community. Regarding the Family and Community ranking, Kids Count says — despite a 30 percent drop from 2010 to 2015 — Kentucky's teen birth rate is still one of the highest in the country. The data center also notes that 16 percent of Kentucky children live in high-poverty areas, and which are neighborhoods where more than 30 percent of the people who live there are in poverty. According to the data center, even kids in higher income families face challenges if they live in a high-poverty community.

In Illinois, Kids Count says there have been areas of progress — including higher wages for families and access to health insurance for children — but child poverty rates in the state remain high. In the four categories, Illinois ranks 10th in health, 13th in education, 25th in economic well-being and 28th in family and community.

Kids Count ranked Tennessee 35th in economic well-being, 26th in health, 33rd in education, and 40th in family and community.

Missouri ranked 21st in economic well-being, 21st in education, 32nd in heath, 27th in family and community.

To see more information about all of the rankings, including more information about why your state ranks where it does, click here.