Important reminders for safety at the pool this summer

Summer is here, and many of your families plan to spend more time at the pool. Doctors and lifeguards want to remind parents to pay attention to what kind of games children are playing in the pool.

Michael Sarver takes his kids swimming at the Harrison Bruce Aquatic Center in Herrin, Illinois, two days a week. They started swimming classes when they were small, and they are good swimmers. But, he said he still thinks it's very important to keep an eye on them in the water.

"I'm always here with them, me and my wife usually. There is always a certain degree of risk," said Sarver.

One of those risks could include games that you might not think of as dangerous, such as competing to see who can hold their breath the longest under water. Herrin lifeguard Daniel Velarde said that game could lead to a child drowning, unnoticed by parents.

"Sometimes, if you try too hard to hold your breath, you could actually pass out underwater. As a lifeguard, it's hard to distinct between a person that's in control of themselves and holding their breath or someone that's passed out. So, we put a stop to that," said Velarde.

Doctors suggest that you to never swim alone, no matter how old you are.

"Unsupervised teenagers at pools are probably nearly as unwise as unsupervised toddlers," said Dr. Ron Chediak, a local pediatrician.

Lifeguards also stress that you should not swallow pool water. A small amount won't hurt you, but drinking a lot of it could cause chlorine poisoning, illnesses from germs that might not have been killed by the chlorine, and accidentally inhaling a small amount.

"You hear about it rarely, dry drowning: people who get water in their lungs and don't know it. You know, that's terrible," said Sarver.

As Sarver says, dry drowning is very rare, but here's more information about the signs and symptoms, so you can make sure your child doesn't become one of those rare cases. For more on the signs and symptoms to look out for if your child does swallow a large amount of pool water, click here.

Chediak said children and adults should always remember to wear sunscreen throughout the day.

People who own private pools are encouraged to get CPR certification, just in case a medical emergency happens at home.