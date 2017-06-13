Neighbors of Shawnee Fossil Plant express concern over proposed changes

The Tennessee Valley Authority is using your input for an environmental study into a proposal that changes the way coal ash is stored at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in West Paducah.

A neighboring property to the power plant has been home to Phyllis Robertson for almost 25 years.

"We're on a dead end street. It's nice and quiet. We get to see the all the wildlife," Robertson said.

She worries her property is too close to the site were the TVA wants to build a new landfill to store coal ash dry instead of wet.

"It's going to blow right toward me," Robertson said.

Currently, coal ash is moved by water through a series of culverts and pipes and poured into impounds. Under the proposal, water would be removed and the ash would be moved by trucks to a landfill.

The TVA is conducting a study to decide whether to build a landfill at the plant or at an off-site location.

"Part of this environmental impact statement is going to be looking at those potential concerns and making sure they are not issues," said TVA spokesman Scott Brooks.

Brooks said the company made the decision to change the way it stores coal ash after at a 2008 spill at the Kingston, Tennessee, plant.

"There was too much water too fast, so when you remove water from the equation, it's much less likely it will go anywhere off site," Brooks said.

Robertson said she hopes the plant builds a landfill on site, so the ash stays far from her home.

"I'd rather they keep everything on the plant site and leave us all alone," she said.

The TVA said its preferred option is to build a plant on site, but it has to finish its environmental impact statement before deciding. It doesn't have a specific location for the possible off-site plant, but Brooks said it would have to be a certain distance from homes. Another option would be to take no action at all.

The current waste landfill at the site is expected to reach capacity in about 10 years.

You can give your input at an open house at 4:30 p.m. on June 22 at the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah. For a look at the draft of the environmental impact statement, click here.