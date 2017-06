Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in McCracken County Tuesday night.

A warehouse at AAA Fence in the 4400 block of Cairo Road caught fire earlier Tuesday evening. At first, smoke filled the building at about 8 p.m. But later, flames started bursting through the roof.

The fire is at the corner of Cairo and Coleman roads.

