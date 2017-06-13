Rizzo leads off, goes long; Happ hits slam as Cubs rout Mets

NEW YORK (AP) - Anthony Rizzo began the game with a long home run after a surprising move to the leadoff spot, rookie Ian Happ hit his first career grand slam and the Chicago Cubs trounced the New York Mets 14-3 on Tuesday night.



Backed by a season-best seven-run second inning, the World Series champs snapped a nine-game skid on the road and moved back to .500 through 64 games. The Cubs had lost five of six overall.



Jon Lester (4-4) earned his 150th win and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts. He allowed a run and five hits over seven innings.



Rizzo, batting leadoff for the first time in his career, had two hits, three RBIs and a bases-loaded walk. He's reached base in 21 of his last 36 plate appearances.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)