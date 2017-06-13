Man dies in Trigg County wreck

A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Trigg County, according to the local coroner's office.

Trigg County Deputy Coroner Matthew Phillips says a 60-year-old man from Cadiz lost his life in the wreck, which happened around 6:10 p.m. on Canton Road. That road is part of Kentucky 68.

Phillips says the coroner's office will release the identity of the man who was killed after his next of kin are notified.

He says the wreck is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

In addition to KSP and the coroner's office, the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded to the wreck.