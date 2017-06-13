Fulton City shows support for Thomas at Board of Education meeting

Until a week ago Mike Thomas was the head football coach at Fulton City High School.

Last week the school released a statement saying Thomas had asked to step down as head coach but remain with the program.

Thomas later denied even asking to step down.

Today Fulton City principal RB Mays emailed WPSD a statement that explained Thomas not only asked to step down, but also approved the move.

Mays then said Thomas backed away from that decision.

Tuesday night Fulton City parents, faculty and alumni gathered at this month’s Board of Education meeting to express their support for the former football coach.

Although no action was taken they feel their voice was heard.

"Our football team, we are a family,” Fulton City parent Pamela Young said. “That means a lot to me and other parents. There is no way coach Mike would walk away from football. He would not step down."

If the situation remains the same then parents say they will take action.

"My decision is if Coach Mike is not there we're not going to be here. We are walking away," Young said.

"I think that it is appalling that they have asked Mike to step down as head coach because it's going to mean they are going to lose a lot of kids," Fulton City parent Calandra McKinney said.

"Mr. Thomas has disputed some of the facts that I cannot discuss tonight,” Fulton Independent Superintendent Tamara Smith said. “I think there's been explosiveness in the community maybe because of misinformation … I don't know if it was because of pride or rethinking the situation and not communicating."

Even though Thomas was at the meeting, he would not comment on if he wanted to get back his head coaching job, however parents believe he will fight to get it back.

"He's going to fight,” Young said. “He's got a lot of fight in him. If he doesn't fight that means he is giving up and I know he's not going to give up."

Principle RB Mayes was not at today’s Board of Education meeting.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.