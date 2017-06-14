State approves loans for 2 local water, sewer projects

Two local communities will soon get cleaner water. The Kentucky Infrastructure Authority approved two loans at its meeting this month.

One of them is a $849,000 loan for Graves County to replace two wells and screw pumps. The project is expected to be completed in September.

McCracken County also received a loan for $9.1 million to build a 10 million gallon sewer tank.

It takes in excess flows from wet weather from the Harrison Street pumping station. Construction is expected to start in May of next year.