Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce finalist for national award

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is getting nationwide recognition for leading businesses and communities.

It has been named one of three finalists for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2017 Chamber of the Year award in Category 2.

The chamber and the two other finalists will be celebrated at a special event on Tuesday, July 18, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The other finalists in Category 2 are the Kalispell, Montana, Chamber of Commerce and the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

The Paducah Area chamber previously won this award in 2011.