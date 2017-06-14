President Donald Trump celebrating first birthday in the White House

Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!



The president is turning 71-years-old on Wednesday and he may be getting a big birthday card as a gift.

Last week, First Lady Melania Trump emailed supporters asking them to sign a card for her husband.

Signers must make a donation to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.

But it's unclear how the president will be marking his birthday this year.