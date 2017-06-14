Minor league baseball team to hand out free pregnancy tests for Father's Day

Minor league baseball teams are no stranger to the odd promotion, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's latest promotion is turning heads.



The Florida based team is celebrating "You Might Be The Father's Day" when they take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this Thursday.

The team will be handing out pregnancy tests at the ball park, quote "So you'll know if you need to return for Sunday's Father's Day game."

The Jumbo Shrimp organization is promising a night of quote "suspense and intrigue."

Fans who aren't interested in the free pregnancy test shouldn't worry though, the ball park is still offering the normal Thirsty Thursday promotion of discounted beer.