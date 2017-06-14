Ballard County man charged with raping a teenager

The victim is 14-years-old.More
Accused of scamming their elderly neighbors, Fulton County sheriff's deputies say James Young and Clayton Roberson offered to clean up a neighbor's home, took $750 payment, but left without doing the work.More
Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video at Walmart using the EBT card.More
The Kentucky National Guard confirms that troopers with the Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible sexual assault involving service members.More
A Paducah man was arrested early Monday morning after he was clocked going over 140 miles per hour on a motorcycle.More
