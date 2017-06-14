Ballard County man charged with raping a teenager

A Ballard County man has been charged with raping a teenager.



On June 5, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received information that a man was having sexual intercourse with a teenage girl.



Deputies say 27-year-old Casey Lee Ringstaff of Ballard County picked up three juvenile girls from a local business in McCracken County and took them to a warehouse that belonged to his employer.



While at the warehouse, Ringstaff allegedly had sexual intercourse with one of the 14-year-old girls.



Ringstaff told deputies he had sexual intercourse with the girl, and claimed that he did not know her age and that he had just met her. Deputies say Ringstaff was acquainted with the victim's family and familiar with the victim's age.



He was arrested and charged with 3rd degree rape on June 9.



The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.