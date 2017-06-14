Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responds to shooting

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky spoke on the Senate floor moments ago in response to a shooting in Virginia.

Investigators say several people were hurt when a man opened fire at congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria. They were practicing for a charity game. Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot in the hip but is in stable condition.

Sen. McConnell made the following remarks.

“I know the entire Senate will join me in echoing the sentiments of the president this morning. We are deeply saddened. We are concerned for all those injured. We will keep them in our prayers, we will continue to send them every wish for a quick and full recovery. “We are grateful for all those who stepped in to help: those practicing on the field, the first responders, and of course the Capitol Police Officers on the scene. We are deeply indebted for their service, we again salute their continuing and unfailing bravery on behalf of the Capitol community. The Congressional Baseball Game is a bipartisan charity event. I know the Senate will embrace that spirit today as we come together in expressing both our concern and our gratitude.”

Investigators identified the suspect as James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois. The Associated Press reports The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is examining two weapons in connection to the shooting: a rifle and a handgun. It was not immediately clear if both were used.

We will be following this story as it develops.