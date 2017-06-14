Marshall County man pleaded not guilty in connection to overdose death

Troopers say the four soldiers were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment.More
Troopers say the four soldiers were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment.More
Two Calvert City brothers overdosed on U4 in March. One of the brothers died.More
Two Calvert City brothers overdosed on U4 in March. One of the brothers died.More
The victim is 14-years-old.More
The victim is 14-years-old.More
Accused of scamming their elderly neighbors, Fulton County sheriff's deputies say James Young and Clayton Roberson offered to clean up a neighbor's home, took $750 payment, but left without doing the work.More
Accused of scamming their elderly neighbors, Fulton County sheriff's deputies say James Young and Clayton Roberson offered to clean up a neighbor's home, took $750 payment, but left without doing the work.More
Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video at Walmart using the EBT card.More
Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video at Walmart using the EBT card.More