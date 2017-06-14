Marshall County man pleaded not guilty in connection to overdose - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Marshall County man pleaded not guilty in connection to overdose death

Posted: Updated:
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -

A Marshall County man charged in connection with the overdose death of a Calvert City man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

On March 14, brothers 18-year-old Karson May and 23-year-old Taylor May were found unresponsive in their Calvert City home. The two had taken U-47700, commonly known as U4 or Pink.

Karson survived the overdose, but Taylor died.

23-year-old Thomas "Jared" Hardin and 25-year-old Jevan Sheppard were arrested in connection to the overdoses.

Police say the men sold the illegal synthetic drug to Taylor.

Hardin was charged with trafficking in a synthetic drug and manslaughter 2nd degree. He pleaded not guilty to both those charges on Tuesday.

Hardin is out on $100,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

Sheppard was charged with trafficking in a synthetic drug and firearm enhanced trafficking in a synthetic drug. He has bonded out on $10,000 and his next scheduled court date is June 29.

Powered by Frankly