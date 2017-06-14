Senators respond to Alexandria shooting - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Senators respond to Alexandria shooting

We are hearing from congressional leaders that represent our area in regards to the shooting in Virginia. That's where investigators say James Hodgkinson opened fire at a congressional baseball practice. We have now learned that Hodgkinson has died from his injuries.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was there. He tweeted this statement.
 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky spoke on the Senate floor. You can watch his statement here.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois sent us this statement:

Our hearts go out to the victims of a tragic shooting this morning. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the United States Capitol Police who put their lives on the line this morning and each and every day to keep members, staff, and visitors safe.

Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois has not sent a statement but posted this on Twitter:

Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri sent us the following statement:

?“What unspeakable evil. I'm praying that Representative Scalise, these courageous officers, and everyone else affected will be ok. There should be no partisanship here—we should come together against evil, united by our common decency.”

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri posted the following on twitter:

 Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee also made a statement on twitter:

As did Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee:

