Senators respond to Alexandria shooting

We are hearing from congressional leaders that represent our area in regards to the shooting in Virginia. That's where investigators say James Hodgkinson opened fire at a congressional baseball practice. We have now learned that Hodgkinson has died from his injuries.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was there. He tweeted this statement.



My statement on the shooting this AM in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/jrZxdqTchD — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 14, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky spoke on the Senate floor. You can watch his statement here.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois sent us this statement:

Our hearts go out to the victims of a tragic shooting this morning. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the United States Capitol Police who put their lives on the line this morning and each and every day to keep members, staff, and visitors safe.

Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois has not sent a statement but posted this on Twitter:

My thoughts are with my colleagues in the House, Congressional staffers and Capitol Police who were attacked in a senseless act of violence — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 14, 2017

Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri sent us the following statement:

?“What unspeakable evil. I'm praying that Representative Scalise, these courageous officers, and everyone else affected will be ok. There should be no partisanship here—we should come together against evil, united by our common decency.”

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri posted the following on twitter:

Praying for all of those hurt in today’s horrific shooting at the congressional baseball practice (1/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 14, 2017

Incredibly grateful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. (2/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 14, 2017

Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee also made a statement on twitter:

My prayers are with all those affected by this morning's shooting. I am extremely grateful for our brave Capitol Police officers. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) June 14, 2017

As did Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee: