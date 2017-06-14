Cause of death for woman found dead in Trigg County listed as "undetermined"

Kentucky State Police say the cause of death of a Cadiz woman has been listed "undetermined."



On April 25, the skull of ?33-year-old Christina Edmonson was found on Oak Grove Church Road.



Her body was found nearby.



An autopsy was performed, but Kentucky State Police say the time of death could not be determined and that the cause of death is being listed as "undetermined."



Foul play in Edmonson's death has not been ruled out.



An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.