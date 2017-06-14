Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers arrested in sexual assault investigation

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers have been arrested in connection to sexual assault in Calloway County.



On June 3, Kentucky State Police troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway Hospital on reports of a sexual assault. Four suspects were arrested later that same day.



Troopers say the four soldiers were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment. The victim was allegedly provided alcohol and then sexually assaulted by the four men.



Arrested and charged are:



Anthony R. Tubolino, age 25, of Auburn, Kentucky: second degree rape, second degree sodomy, and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor.



Tyler A. Hart, age 19, of Bowling Green, Kentucky: first degree sexual abuse and second degree sodomy.



Austin L. Dennis, age 21, of Monfordville, Kentucky: second degree sodomy.



Jacob F. Ruth, age 22, of Monfordville, Kentucky: second degree sodomy.



All four were taken to the Calloway County Jail.



The Kentucky National Guard assisted Kentucky State Police during the investigation.



An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555