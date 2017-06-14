Concord Fire Chief : Fire at McCracken County warehouse does not seem suspicious

A massive fire at a warehouse in McCracken so far does not seem suspicious. That's according to Concord Fire Chief Bob McGowan.



Tuesday evening around 8:00 a.m., fire crews were called to a warehouse at AAA Fence in the 4400 block of Cairo Road on report of smoke filling the building. Later flames started bursting through the roof.



Crews were able to put out the fire but the debris is expected to smolder for a few days. McGowan says the stacks of fencing helped fueled the fire and "created a heavy fire load."



The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire.