Dalton Lampley indicted by grand jury in Marshall County

Dalton Lampley, the man accused of driving a garbage truck on the wrong side of the interstate, was indicted in Marshall County on Tuesday.



Lampley was indicted by a grand jury on 11 charges, including three felonies. Some of those charges are:

- Fleeing and evading 1st degree

- Possession of controlled substance

- Drug paraphernalia-

- Wonton endangerment, police officer

- Wreck less driving

- Resisting arrest

- Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs/ .08



Lampley is accused of driving a Waste Path Garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 through Marshall and McCracken County in March. He also faces charges in McCracken County.



Lampley remains in jail on a $100,000 cash bond.