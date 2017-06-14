Dalton Lampley indicted by grand jury in Marshall County - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Dalton Lampley indicted by grand jury in Marshall County

Posted: Updated:
Dalton Lampley Dalton Lampley
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -

Dalton Lampley, the man accused of driving a garbage truck on the wrong side of the interstate, was indicted in Marshall County on Tuesday.

Lampley was indicted by a grand jury on 11 charges, including three felonies. Some of those charges are:
- Fleeing and evading 1st degree
- Possession of controlled substance
- Drug paraphernalia-
- Wonton endangerment, police officer
- Wreck less driving
- Resisting arrest
- Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs/ .08

Lampley is accused of driving a Waste Path Garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 through Marshall and McCracken County in March. He also faces charges in McCracken County.

Lampley remains in jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Powered by Frankly