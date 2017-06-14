Dalton Lampley indicted by grand jury in Marshall County

Lampley is accused of driving a Waste Path Garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 through Marshall and McCracken County in March.More
Lampley is accused of driving a Waste Path Garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 through Marshall and McCracken County in March.More
Troopers say the four soldiers were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment.More
Troopers say the four soldiers were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment.More
Two Calvert City brothers overdosed on U4 in March. One of the brothers died.More
Two Calvert City brothers overdosed on U4 in March. One of the brothers died.More
The victim is 14-years-old.More
The victim is 14-years-old.More
Accused of scamming their elderly neighbors, Fulton County sheriff's deputies say James Young and Clayton Roberson offered to clean up a neighbor's home, took $750 payment, but left without doing the work.More
Accused of scamming their elderly neighbors, Fulton County sheriff's deputies say James Young and Clayton Roberson offered to clean up a neighbor's home, took $750 payment, but left without doing the work.More