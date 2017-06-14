Rand Paul 'shaken but unharmed' following shooting

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he was in the batting cage at a baseball field in Virginia when a gunman opened fire and critically wounded a Louisiana congressman.



In a news release, Paul confirmed he was at a practice for the upcoming congressional baseball game when the shooting started Wednesday. He said he is "shaken but unharmed."



Paul told MSNBC earlier on Wednesday that he saw U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot and trying to drag himself into the outfield grass. He said he heard between 50 and 60 shots and hid behind a tree with a congressional staff member. Paul said the two escaped in a car driven by another staff member.



Paul said Capitol Hill police officers saved many lives by returning fire.