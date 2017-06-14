Kentucky's largest lobbyist opposes ethics ruling

Kentucky's largest lobbyist says it opposes a judge's ruling that allows lobbyists to give money to political candidates.



The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday it is urging the Kentucky Board of Elections and the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission to appeal U.S. District Judge William Berlesman's ruling dismantling several of the ethics laws that regulate contact between lobbyists and lawmakers.



Legislative Ethics Commission counsel Kara Daniel said the commission has not decided whether to appeal.



Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Dave Adkisson says the ethics law kept the political system clean. He said lifting the restrictions would be a disservice to the state.



Records show the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce spent more than $126,000 lobbying the state legislature during its three-month session earlier this year. That's more than any other organization.