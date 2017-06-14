Gibson Electric plans outage to repair substation damaged by March tornado

Some Gibson Electric Membership Corporation customers will experience a planned outage beginning at 12 a.m. Friday. It is expected to last one hour.

The utility says the outage will allow workers to repair damage at its Hickman, Kentucky, substation that was caused by the March 9 tornado. The outage will affect 883 customers, including people in and around Hickman, Cayce, Brownsville, and the lower bottom area.

The company says it has tried to call everyone who will be affected by phone, but you can find updates on its Facebook page.