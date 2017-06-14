Kentucky governor signs Leeper Act, lawmakers caution patience

Kentucky Gov.Matt Bevin on Wednesday in Paducah ceremonially signed the Leeper Act, the law lifting the nuclear moratorium on nuclear energy industry from locating in Kentucky.

Local and state leaders say they spent countless hours working to get the law passed. They caution patience though, as we wait to see if and how the hard work will pay off.

He spent 10 years trying to lift the nuclear moratorium when he was in the state senate. Now, the law is named for his work with this piece of legislation. McCracken County Judge Executive Bob Leeper says, “It's quite an interesting feeling to have that, that will be in the records forever i think it's pretty unique.”

Leeper says the law will help put the county on corporate boardroom walls, and bring in industry.

“I'm hoping it'll be one of those things where a small business mows the front yard and gets business. I hope we're mowing our front yard and attracting those people," Leeper says.

Sen. Danny Carroll reminds people that there's not going to be an overnight change. “It's nothing that's going to happen immediately, OK, om terms of building an actual reactor, but the potential will be there," Carroll says.

Carroll says it gives west Kentucky a leg up if nuclear energy were to locate within the state. But, even if nuclear energy comes to Paducah, it's not guaranteed that it will be located at the DOE site at the former gaseous diffusion plant.

It took 10 years to make nuclear energy a possibility in Paducah. Carroll and Leeper each say it will be many more years until it's utilized and produced within the state. “The market will dictate when it's time for nuclear energy in our state," Carroll says.

Carroll says industry isn't immediately likely in Kentucky. But, nuclear research and development opportunities might be. Sen. Steven Rudy and Watkins also helped to move the bill through the legislature.