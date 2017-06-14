Charges against soldiers in sexual assault case explained

They were on weekend deployment at the Calloway County National Guard location.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers have been charged in a sexual assault investigation in west Kentucky.

Anthony Tubolino, Tyler Hart, Austin Dennis, and Jacob Ruth have been arrested on various charges in the sexual assault investigation. They were arrested on June 3.

Tubolino was charged with the most counts, including second degree rape, second degree sodomy, an third degree unlawful transaction with a minor. The term "second degree" in this case refers to the victim being mentally incapacitated. According to Kentucky State Police spokesman Jody Cash, that means the victim was temporarily incapable of controlling their actions due to the influence of a substance that was given to them without consent. In this case, Cash said the allegations are that the substance was alcohol.

The victim was under 21 years old.

Hart is charged with first degree sexual abuse and second degree sodomy. Dennis and Ruth are also charged with second degree sodomy. The legal difference between sodomy and rape is that rape is traditional intercourse and sodomy is "deviant sexual intercourse" meaning orally or anally.

For the full breakdown, you can read Kentucky laws here.

The men were in Calloway County at the Kentucky National Guard on a weekend deployment. The sexual assault was reported to have happened in Calloway County overnight on June 2nd.

The victim went to the hospital and reported the crime the next morning on June 3. All four men were arrested the same day.

They were held in the Calloway County Jail on $5,000 bond each. They all made bond.

KSP is not giving out much information, because of the nature of the charges and victim protection.

"We haven't and don't intend on releasing that location or generally where they were," said Jody Cash. "In these kind of investigations, we are very careful in order to protect the victim, including protecting (the) identity. That's part of the reason for the delay."

Cash said they released the arrest information more than a week later for the safety of the victim.

Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond with the National Guard said the four soldiers are still serving in the National Guard but are not on the Calloway County campus currently.

In a statement, Kentucky National Guard Maj. Gen. Stephen Hogan, Kentucky’s adjutant general, said:

Sexual assault is not only a reprehensible act, it is a criminal act. First and foremost our goal is to support the victim of this incident. It is damaging to our morale, to our readiness and to our combat ability. It has no place in the Kentucky National Guard. It goes against all the values we hold dear as service members in the U.S. Military. The men and women of our organization are our greatest resource and we will do all we can to support the victim.

Raymond said that, if found guilt, they could face charges in military court, but he doesn't want to speculate at this time.

Dennis' preliminary hearing is set for July 5. Cash said that all the men charged could have the same preliminary hearing, but the others have not been scheduled yet.