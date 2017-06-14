ICYMI: Death of Kim Thomas & Eli Mohney

On June 15 Terry Froman will be sentenced for the murder of Kim Thomas. After his sentencing, investigators in Kentucky can begin the process of prosecuting Froman for death of Eli Mohney.

Here is a timeline of how we got here in case you missed it.

It began in September of 2014. Investigators say Froman abducted his ex-girlfriend Kim Thomas. He's also accused of killing her son, Eli Mohney, at her home in Graves County, KY. Investigators then believe he lead a manhunt to Cincinnati, OH. There Froman killed Thomas and shot himself during a police standoff.

Shortly after Mohney's death, the Mayfield football team dedicated the season to him.

Froman requested to have his Ohio trial moved in July 2016. That didn't happen.

Froman's first trial began June 5 2017. We spoke with the family as they prepared for the case.

A jury in Ohio convicted Froman of murder on June 13.