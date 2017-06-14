How to protect yourself from an active shooter at an outdoor event

You plan for tornadoes. You plan for fires. Members of local law enforcement say now is the time to plan for an active shooter situation.

Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says an active shooter at an outdoor event is one of the worst things that could happen.

"Outside, especially with a shooter with a rifle and an open ball field, he can reach out to 100 to 200 yards," says Turnbow.

You can run, hide or fight to stay alive. Turnbow says if you run, run in a straight line.

"Zigzagging takes longer to get there, and unless you really break it up, a shooter would finally just say 'OK, they're going this way, I'm going to meet him right here,' Get to cover. Straight line as fast as you can run, get there," says Turnbow.

Turnbow says if you're going to hide, make sure there's something between you and the shooter that's strong enough to stop a bullet, such as a cement wall. He says it's also important to turn down the volume on your cell phone; you don't want the shooter to know where you are.

"That's part of hiding: be quiet," says Turnbow. "If you're somewhere where you can barricade yourself behind a door, barricade it."

Your third option is to fight, but Turnbow says that could be risky. Officers can't take any chances.

"Is that a parent, or is that my bad guy? So, 'Put the gun down!' 'I'm a parent.' 'I don't know that. Put it down," says Turnbow.

Turnbow says you may find yourself in handcuffs until the situation is neutralized.

If you can call 911, try to remember what the shooter looks like, what they're wearing and where they're headed.