Hospital says Scalise needs more operations

The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is also providing a more detailed description of Scalise's wounds. The hospital says he was shot in the left hip, after which "the bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding."

Scalise was among several people wounded early Wednesday when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to the hospital Wednesday night. He and first lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of flowers to the hospital.

After the hospital visit, the president sent the following tweet:

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape - but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Trump sat by Scalise's bedside and spoke with his family. Press Secretary Sean Spicer describes the scene in the intensive care unit as "emotional."



Spicer says the president was also briefed by Scalise's medical team and spoke with Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, who was shot in the ankle during the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice.



The president and first lady Melania Trump spent about half an hour at the hospital.



Trump also met with other Capitol police officers who have gathered at the hospital and thanked them for their service.



The president was accompanied by White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

