Gov. Bevin talks on Leeper Act, lawsuit against him and opioid epidemic

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear face a lawsuit over the state's criminal ban on medical marijuana. Three people filed the lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

They claim the ban violates constitutional privacy rights and treats anyone using medical marijuana as a criminal rather than a patient. The three people say they used medical marijuana to help ease health problems.

The governor responded to that lawsuit while in Paducah on Wednesday. Bevin was here for the ceremonial signing of the Leeper Act. The bill lifts the ban on nuclear power plants in Kentucky. I talked to the governor about a number of topics, including that bill, the lawsuit against him and the drug epidemic in Kentucky.

A crowd gave a standing ovation to Bevin before he signed a bill ending the state's ban on nuclear power plants. Bevin says the bill puts Kentucky in place for opportunity.

"What will come on this front is still yet to be seen, but it was done in anticipation of the fact that the energy landscape is changing," Bevin said.

During our interview, I also asked him about the lawsuit against him that claims the state criminalizes people who use medical marijuana and violates their constitutional rights.

"They're not criminalized. It's literally not legal. It doesn't then criminalize them. It just says that they don't have access to it legally in this state," Bevin said.

He says it would be up to lawmakers to vote to legalize marijuana before it reached his office.

On Wednesday he also responded to Attorney General Andy Beshear's threat to sue him after he eliminated several education boards.

"Our attorney general is so busy suing me and posing and posturing himself to run for higher office, that he's not doing his job. It's shame that he doesn't," Bevin said.

He also touched on the state's drug epidemic a day after a local woman was arrested when her 8-month-old overdosed on meth.

"It's meth, it's opioid, there are many drugs that have infected our communities," Bevin said.

Bevin says his administration is working to develop drug treatment programs in prison systems to help prisoners get off drugs before they leave the system.

Bevin also reacted to coverage of him calling Courier-Journal reporter, Tom Loftus, a "peeping tom" and "sick man" on Twitter for taking pictures around his home. Bevin says he does not take back what he said.



Loftus reported that Bevin bought his home below the market value from a company owned by one of his appointees. Bevin told Local 6 he did not need to defend himself against something that was not true.