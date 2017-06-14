Businesses in Marion benefit from Miss Illinois pageant

Marion, Illinois, rolled out the red carpet Wednesday at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center for the Miss Illinois Scholarship Pageant.

Twenty-five contestants from all over Illinois are competing. Current Miss Illinois Jaryn Franklin drove 6 hours to Marion. She said Marion and the Miss Illinois Organization share a valuable partnership

"Marion has been such a hospitable town. I competed for Miss Illinois three times now. Back in 2012, 2013, and this past year in 2016. And I know it really puts Marion on the map," said Franklin.

With hundreds of visitors coming to the city for the event, the local businesses in the Marion community reap the benefits of the special partnership.

"We sell out two hotels while we are here. We have people from all over the state coming in, and they get to go to local restaurants," said Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization Executive Director Ashley Hatfield.

Along with the crown, the winner will also receive a $10,000 scholarship.

"Some of our contestants are wanting to be doctors, lawyers, and some of them are going to be educators. Some of them have a background in agriculture," said Hatfield.

The new Miss Illinois will be crowned on Saturday, and she will go on to represent Illinois in the Miss America Pageant on September 10.

The Miss Illinois Organization is currently conducting a special study to determine the exact amount of revenue the pageant brings to Marion.