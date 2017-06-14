Cause of man's death in Trigg County crash ruled 'natural'

The Trigg County Coroner's Office has sent an update about the death of a local man in a Tuesday car crash.

Terry Moss of Cadiz died in the one-vehicle wreck that happened around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

After a forensic examination on Wednesday, the coroner's office confirms the cause of terry moss's death will be ruled "natural."

The Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville found that an acute cardiac event — a term that describes a range of heart conditions —caused Moss to lose control of his car and crash in the Rainbow Hill area of Trigg County.

The exact cause of death will be determined pending a cardiac report from the laboratory.