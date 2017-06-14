Cause of man's death in Trigg County crash ruled 'natural'

The Trigg County Coroner's Office has sent an update about the death of a local man in a Tuesday car crash.More
The Trigg County Coroner's Office has sent an update about the death of a local man in a Tuesday car crash.More
A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Trigg County, according to the local coroner's office.More
A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Trigg County, according to the local coroner's office.More
Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
A Springfield, Missouri man was life flighted after a two semi crash on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky.More
A Springfield, Missouri man was life flighted after a two semi crash on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More