Tennessee AG wants court challenge of law deemed anti-LGBT dropped

Tennessee's attorney general contends a law deemed discriminatory to same-sex couples in a court challenge does nothing new.More
While in Paducah today, Governor Matt Bevin spoke with Local 6's Ashley Sanchez about the Leeper Act, the lawsuit against him, and the drug epidemic in Kentucky.More
Kentucky Gov.Matt Bevin on Wednesday in Paducah ceremonially signed the Leeper Act, the law lifting the nuclear moratorium on nuclear energy industry from locating in Kentucky.More
Kentucky's largest lobbyist says it opposes a judge's ruling that allows lobbyists to give money to political candidates.More
The Southern Baptist Convention is reconsidering its decision not to formally condemn the political movement known as the "alt-right."More
Tennessee's attorney general contends a law deemed discriminatory to same-sex couples in a court challenge does nothing new.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky woman who worked for a credit union for 15 years has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired and harassed because she is a lesbian.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
A legislative push to preserve the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in Tennessee law has prompted a visit to the state Capitol by Jim Obergefell, whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.More
