Shots fired at house injure 11-year-old Kentucky girl during party

A barrage of bullets fired at a house in Kentucky wounded a child during a birthday slumber party, in a shooting police say was not random.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Lexington Police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle says officers were called early Tuesday morning to the house and the 11-year-old girl was alert when she was taken to a hospital. Her name has not been released.



Public information officer Brenna Angel says several children and adults were inside the home when the shooting occurred. Angel says the homeowner was hosting the party for the victim, who turns 12 on Wednesday.



Police do not have any suspect or vehicle information at this time. Investigators are working to determine why the house was targeted.

