Mustangs leave for state semifinal game

McCracken County held a send-off for the state semifinal bound Mustangs Wednesday evening as the team left for Lexington, Ky.

It’s the second straight year the Mustangs have reached the semifinals, however they have never reached the state championship game.

They hope that changes in a few days along with the end result.

“It's about creating a legacy, about creating a dynasty,” senior Trent Shelby said of winning a state championship. “I've been here for four years and we haven't accomplished that and last year we tasted a little bit of blood and now we are ready to go back and get that ring and set a dynasty for all the younger kids.”

“To be known as one of the first to bring that state title back to western Kentucky would be absolutely awesome,” junior James Michael Dodd said. “That's just something that you talk about for years and years to come."

The Mustangs face Pleasure Ridge Park Friday at 12:30 p.m. CST at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky.

