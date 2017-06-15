Watson drafted by Colorado Rockies

Murray State's Derrik Watson became the 30th Racer in program history to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday afternoon as he was selected in the 25th round by the Colorado Rockies.



Watson, a senior from St. Louis, becomes the first Racer since Wes Cunningham in 2010 to be selected in the draft. Cunningham was picked in the 17th round that season.



In his two seasons at MSU, Watson appeared in 33 games and pitched 41.2 innings while recording a record of 3-3, including going 2-0 in 2016. This past season, Watson made 21 appearances out of the bullpen for the Racers.



In addition to Watson's selection, a pair of Racers signees from the 2016 recruiting class were also selected Wednesday. The New York Mets picked Jack Schneider, from Owensboro and Daviess County High School, in the 11th round. While Will Moriarty was taken in the 32nd round by the Texas Rangers. Moriarty went to South Oldham High School in Crestwood, Ky.

Courtesy: Murray State Athletics

