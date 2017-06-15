Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong leaves game

St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong left Wednesday night's game against Milwaukee in the sixth inning after suffering tightness in his right forearm.



Wong, who went 1 for 2 with an RBI double in the second inning, was replaced by Greg Garcia.



Wong has hit safely in all six games since returning from the disabled list on June 6.

