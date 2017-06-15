Shots fired early Thursday morning in Carbondale

Police in Carbondale are investigating shots fired early Thursday morning.



Just after 2:00 a.m., a Carbondale police officer reported hearing multiple gun shots somewhere on the northeast side of town. A few moments later, dispatch received a call from someone who heard the same shots and saw a gray SUV driving south on North Wall Street near East Larch Street.



Officers went to the area, but were unable to find the SUV. They did find several spent shell casings on the road in the 500 block of East Larch Street.



There are no reported injuries at this time.



An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).