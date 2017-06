The Market House Theatre in downtown Paducah is getting an extra $75,000 to help expand its programming on arts education and performances.



The City of Paducah applied for the "Our Town" grant last August on behalf of the theatre.



Money from the grant will go to help fund the theatre's Next Stage Campaign.



Paducah's award is one of 89 grants totaling nearly $7 million. Money from the grants are supporting projects across the country.