Six things to know - 6/15/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Jury deliberations will continue in the sexual assault trial against Bill Cosby today. They have been deliberating for three days. Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.



The death toll is expected to rise after an apartment fire in west London. Several people who live in the building are still missing. 600 people live in the building. Activists say they warned building management the fire safety procedures were lacking.



A new Vanderbilt Medical University report says heart disease death rates have dropped in Tennessee men over a decade. But the university's new men's health report card says heart disease remained the leading cause of death for men in the state.



Illinois Republicans have presented what they are calling a compromise budget and reform plan to end the state's nearly three year budget gridlock. It includes a four year property tax freeze, term limits, and pension reform.



The family of a college student held in North Korea for 17 months will hold a news conference today. 22-year-old Otto Warmbier was flown home to the U.S. after being released. His family says he is in a coma and has been for more than a year.



A heads up for some Gibson Electric customers. A planned outage will start at midnight on Friday. It is expected to last one hour. Workers will be repairing damage at the Hickman, Kentucky substation. It was damaged by a tornado back in May.