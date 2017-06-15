Volunteers needed for Kentucky River Sweep

The Kentucky River Authority is asking for volunteers to help remove debris from the Kentucky River.



The authority needs volunteers in 19 counties this Saturday for the annual Kentucky River Sweep. Those interested in volunteering can visit www.kra.ky.gov.



The first Kentucky River Sweep was in 1994. Since then, officials say volunteers have removed tons of trash, debris and recyclable items.



The Kentucky river is about 420 miles long, including its upper tributaries. It begins in the mountains of eastern Kentucky and ends at the Ohio river in Carrollton in the northwest corner of the state. The Kentucky River Basin includes 42 counties. More than 750,000 people use the river for drinking water, agricultural production and industrial uses.