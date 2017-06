The City of Cape Girardeau says there is no water service in both the White Oaks and Dalhousie subdivisions.



At 7:30 a.m., an issue occurred during work to install a new 12 inch water line as part of the Bloomfield Road project.



Crews are working to restore water. A timeline is not known at this time.



Once water is restored, residents will need to boil their water as a precaution.



The city says it will be providing updates.