Colorado police officer rescues baby elk with fractured leg

A Colorado police officer is credited with saving a baby elk.



It all started as an unfortunate mishap for a two week old male elk. He fractured his leg in the wild and was alone.



In the animal kingdom that means he would soon be part of the food chain, except that an Estes Park police officer found him.



Feeling sorry for the injured calf, the officer contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife for advice.



They told the Estes Park Police Department to euthanize the animal.



Instead, the calf was brought to local veterinarian Marie Cenac, who didn't think twice about treating the wild animal.



“I didn't think twice because it's the right thing to do,” said Dr. Marie Cenac.



With a broken leg in a splint, the calf is being force fed a nutritious formula every few hours.



Colorado Parks and Wildlife say while they empathize with the officers reaction and decision, the elk should have been left in the wild, and euthanized if suffering.



All parties agree, taking an animal from the wild and treating it falls smack dab in a gray area, which for this little guy, is in Estes Park.



Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it took possession of the baby elk and will take to its wildlife veterinarian in Fort Collins for further treatment.