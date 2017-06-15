Northbound Purchase Parkway near Benton, KY blocked due to crash

A portion of the Purchase Parkway near Benton, Kentucky is blocked due to a crash.



Marshall County dispatch says a semi and car were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.



This is between the Marshall-Graves County line and the US 641-Spur Interchange at Benton.



The crash has blocked the northbound lanes.



Drivers are urged to detour via KY 58 between Mayfield and Benton.



The road is expected to be closed until about Noon.



There are no reports of injuries at this time.



We will be updating this story.