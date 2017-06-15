Blimp goes down at US Open

Authorities in Wisconsin say the pilot of a small advertising blimp was seriously burned when the aircraft crashed at the U.S. Open golf tournament.



The man was the only person aboard when the craft went down shortly before midday at the Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin. The blimp went down in an open field near the course.



A statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the pilot was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.



The statement says the blimp was on fire or smoking and went down rapidly. The sheriff's office asked the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to help investigate the cause.