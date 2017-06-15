Contractor in Fulton County kickback case sentenced - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Contractor in Fulton County kickback case sentenced

PADUCAH, Ky -

Danny Larcom, one of the four contractors accused of taking part in a kickback scheme with former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell, was sentenced on Thursday.

Larcom pleaded guilty to three federal fraud charges in March. At that time a plea agreement was made.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 2 years probation. He must also pay $22,000 in restitution and a $300 court fine.

Larcom was also told he is allowed to travel for business in the southeast. He said he was "very sorry" in court.

