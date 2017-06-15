Thames' homer leads Brewers to 7-6 win over Cardinals

Eric Thames homered and drove in three runs, Matt Garza pitched five innings in his first start after a short stint on the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 Wednesday night.



Eric Sogard added a two-run double to lead a four-run second inning as Milwaukee improved to 18-13 on the road.



Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, losers of two in a row after winning four straight.



Closer Corey Knebel came on with two outs in the top of the eighth after a one-hyour rain delay and got the last four outs for his 10th save in 13 chances.



Thames, who entered the game in a 1-for-15 skid, had a two-run homer in the first and an RBI double in the second against starter Mike Leake (5-6).



Garza (3-2) allowed four runs and five hits.

