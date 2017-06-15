Woman dies in wreck on Purchase Parkway after hydroplaning

A woman lost her life in a wreck on the Purchase Parkway in Marshall County on Thursday, according to the local sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says dispatch began getting calls reporting the crash just after 8 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say 52-year-old Ann Newcom of Marion was headed southbound on the parkway when her vehicle hydroplaned and she lost control, crossing the median and hitting a tractor-trailer.

Newcom was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Deputies say they were assisted at the crash site by the West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and the Marshall County Coroner's Office.